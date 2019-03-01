Video

Game Wrap: Richardson's 4 goals propel Coyotes over Canucks

Brad Richardson scored a career-high 4 goals in the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Social Sharing

Brad Richardson scored a career-high 4 goals in the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. 1:30

Popular Now Find more popular stories