Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Richardson's 4 goals propel Coyotes over Canucks
Video

Game Wrap: Richardson's 4 goals propel Coyotes over Canucks

Brad Richardson scored a career-high 4 goals in the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
Brad Richardson scored a career-high 4 goals in the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. 1:30

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us