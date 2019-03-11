Video

Game Wrap: Ravens fly over Dinos to win 14th national men's basketball title

The Carleton Ravens hammered the Calgary Dinos 83-49 in the U Sports men's basketball final, winning their 14th national title in the last 17 years.

Social Sharing

The Carleton Ravens hammered the Calgary Dinos 83-49 in the U Sports men's basketball final, winning their 14th national title in the last 17 years. 1:31

Popular Now Find more popular stories