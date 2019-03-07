Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Ovechkin, Capitals beat Flyers for 5th straight win
Video

Washington beats Philadelphia 5-3, Alex Ovechkin goal and assist. Capitals sit 1st in Metropolitan.
