Game Wrap: Murray, Penguins power past Philly
Game Wrap: Murray, Penguins power past Philly

Matt Murray made 50 saves as the Pittsburgh Penguins picked up a 4-1 road win against the Flyers on Monday night in Philadelphia.
Matt Murray made 50 saves as the Pittsburgh Penguins picked up a 4-1 road win against the Flyers on Monday night in Philadelphia.

