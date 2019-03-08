Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Murray guides Penguins to victory over Blue Jackets
Video

Matt Murray made 25 saves as he backstopped the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-0 shutout of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
