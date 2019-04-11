Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Miro Heiskanen shines for Stars in playoff debut against Nashville
Sports·Video

Miro Heiskanen scored twice in his NHL playoff debut to help the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators.
Miro Heiskanen scored twice in his NHL playoff debut to help the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators. 1:42