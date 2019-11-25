Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: McDavid extends point streak to 11 as Oilers top Coyotes in shootout
Sports·Video

Game Wrap: McDavid extends point streak to 11 as Oilers top Coyotes in shootout

Connor McDavid extended his streak, Mikko Koskinen made a huge save and the Oilers beat Arizona in the shootout.
Connor McDavid extended his streak, Mikko Koskinen made a huge save and the Oilers beat Arizona in the shootout. 1:31
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports