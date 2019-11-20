Game Wrap: Marc-Andre Fleury robs Maple Leafs in historic victory
Vegas Golden Knights net minder Marc-Andre Fleury was electric making 31 saves for his 450th career win. Fleury made a terrific diving glove save late in the game helping his team to a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
