Game Wrap: Late triple eliminates Canada from Olympic baseball qualifier
Logan Wade smacked a 2-run triple in the 8th inning to give Australia a 3-1 victory over Canada at the WBSC Premier 12 Olympic Qualifier. Canada will have another chance to qualify for the Olympics at the Americas qualifying event in March.
