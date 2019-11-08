Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Late triple eliminates Canada from Olympic baseball qualifier
Logan Wade smacked a 2-run triple in the 8th inning to give Australia a 3-1 victory over Canada at the WBSC Premier 12 Olympic Qualifier. Canada will have another chance to qualify for the Olympics at the Americas qualifying event in March.
Logan Wade smacked a 2-run triple in the 8th inning to give Australia a 3-1 victory over Canada at the WBSC Premier 12 Olympic Qualifier. Canada will have another chance to qualify for the Olympics at the Americas qualifying event in March.
