Game Wrap: Jets snap 2-game slide with win over Bruins

Mark Scheifele had a goal and 2 assists as the Winnipeg Jets ended a 2-game losing streak, beating the Boston Bruins 4-3.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and 2 assists as the Winnipeg Jets ended a 2-game losing streak, beating the Boston Bruins 4-3. 1:33

