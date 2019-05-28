Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Jays' Sanchez suffers another finger injury in loss to Rays
Sports·Video

Toronto falls to Tampa Bay 8-3 in series opener, starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez leaves after 3 innings with torn fingernail on his right middle finger.
Toronto falls to Tampa Bay 8-3 in series opener, starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez leaves after 3 innings with torn fingernail on his right middle finger.