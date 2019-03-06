Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: James Harden too much as Raptors comeback bid falls short
Video

Game Wrap: James Harden too much as Raptors comeback bid falls short

James Harden finished with 35 points after a big fourth quarter in a 107-95 Houston win over the Toronto Raptors.
James Harden finished with 35 points after a big fourth quarter in a 107-95 Houston win over the Toronto Raptors. 2:04

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us