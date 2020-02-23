Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Hurricanes drop Maple Leafs with help of emergency backup David Ayres
42-year-old emergency backup goalie David Ayres made 8 saves on 10 shots to help the Carolina Hurricanes double up the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3.
