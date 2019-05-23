Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Halifax loses but comes out on top as tiebreaker sends them to final
Sports·Video

Rouyn-Noranda scored in the final minute to give them a 4-3 win, but the Mooseheads are the ones heading to the Memorial Cup final thanks to the tiebreaker.
Rouyn-Noranda scored in the final minute to give them a 4-3 win, but the Mooseheads are the ones heading to the Memorial Cup final thanks to the tiebreaker.