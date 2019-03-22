Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Golden Knights blank Jets but lose Pacioretty
Video

Malcolm Subban made 20 saves to earn his 1st career shutout in Vegas' 5-0 win over Winnipeg on Thursday night.
