Video

Game Wrap: Flames recover to ice Isles

Calgary scored 2 goals in 29 seconds in the 3rd period on the way to beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Wednesday night at the Saddledome.

Social Sharing

Calgary scored 2 goals in 29 seconds in the 3rd period on the way to beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Wednesday night at the Saddledome. 2:04

Popular Now Find more popular stories