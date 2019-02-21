Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Flames recover to ice Isles
Game Wrap: Flames recover to ice Isles

Calgary scored 2 goals in 29 seconds in the 3rd period on the way to beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Wednesday night at the Saddledome.
