Game Wrap: Flames double up Golden Knights to end 4-game slide
Matthew Tkachuk recorded his 1st NHL hat trick in the Calgary Flames 6-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Matthew Tkachuk recorded his 1st NHL hat trick in the Calgary Flames 6-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

