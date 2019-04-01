Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Flames clinch top spot in West, Pacific Division with win over Sharks
The Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 to secure their first division title since 2005-05 and their first conference crown since 1989-90.
