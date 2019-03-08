Video

Game Wrap: Flames blanked by Coyotes for 4th straight loss

Darcy Kuemper recorded a 25 save shutout as the Arizona Coyotes blanked the Calgary Flames 2-0.

Social Sharing

Darcy Kuemper recorded a 25 save shutout as the Arizona Coyotes blanked the Calgary Flames 2-0. 1:17

Popular Now Find more popular stories