Video

Game Wrap: Flames beat Islanders for season-high 6th straight victory

Western Conference-leading Calgary defeats New York 3-1, Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson score early in the 3rd period.

Social Sharing

Western Conference-leading Calgary defeats New York 3-1, Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson score early in the 3rd period. 1:37

Popular Now Find more popular stories