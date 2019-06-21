Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Dominique Davis sparks Ottawa offence in week 2 win over Saskatchewan
Sports·Video

The Ottawa Redblacks improved to 2-0 on the season with a 44-41 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The Ottawa Redblacks improved to 2-0 on the season with a 44-41 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.