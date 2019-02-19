Video

Game Wrap: DeBrincat has five points as Blackhawks beat Senators in crazy game

Alex DeBrincat scored 3 goals and added 2 assists in the Chicago Blackhawks 8-7 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Alex DeBrincat scored 3 goals and added 2 assists in the Chicago Blackhawks 8-7 win over the Ottawa Senators.

