Video

Game Wrap: Coyotes clip Oilers in shootout

Vinnie Hinostroza scored in the 4th round of the shootout to push Arizona to a 3-2 road win in Edmonton.

Social Sharing

Vinnie Hinostroza scored in the 4th round of the shootout to push Arizona to a 3-2 road win in Edmonton. 1:55

Popular Now Find more popular stories