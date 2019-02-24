Video

Game Wrap: Claude Giroux caps Flyers Stadium Series win over Penguins

The Philadelphia captain scored 1:59 into overtime to lift the Flyers to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2019 NHL Stadium Series.

Social Sharing

The Philadelphia captain scored 1:59 into overtime to lift the Flyers to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2019 NHL Stadium Series. 2:21

Popular Now Find more popular stories