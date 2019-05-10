Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Bruins' offence comes alive in 3rd period, clip Canes in Game 1
Sports·Video

Boston scored four times in the final frame to beat Carolina 5-2 in the opening game of the NHL's Eastern Conference final.
