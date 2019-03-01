Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Bruins explode in 3rd to beat Lightning
Video

Game Wrap: Bruins explode in 3rd to beat Lightning

Boston beat league-leading Tampa 4-1 to finish February with an 11-0-2 record.
Boston beat league-leading Tampa 4-1 to finish February with an 11-0-2 record. 1:17

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us