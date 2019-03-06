Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Bruins beat Hurricanes in OT, extend point streak to 17 games
Video

Game Wrap: Bruins beat Hurricanes in OT, extend point streak to 17 games

David Krejci lifts Boston to a 4-3 overtime victory, Carolina's win streak ends at 5 games.
David Krejci lifts Boston to a 4-3 overtime victory, Carolina's win streak ends at 5 games. 1:58

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us