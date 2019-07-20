Skip to Main Content
Sports·Video

Game Wrap: Bombers crunch Redblacks and confirm spot as CFL's team to beat

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers put on a clinic in their 31-1 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Winnipeg improve to 5-0 for the 1st time since 1960.
