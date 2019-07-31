Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Bichette hits 1st big league homer as Blue Jays sweep Royals
Sports·Video

Game Wrap: Bichette hits 1st big league homer as Blue Jays sweep Royals

Bo Bichette hit his first-career double and home run in Toronto's 4-1 win over the Royals.
Bo Bichette hit his first-career double and home run in Toronto's 4-1 win over the Royals. 1:32
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports