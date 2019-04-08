Skip to Main Content
Game Wrap: Baylor hold off Notre Dame to win NCAA women's basketball title
Sports·Video

Game Wrap: Baylor hold off Notre Dame to win NCAA women's basketball title

Chloe Jackson had a team-high 26 points as Baylor held on to beat Notre Dame 82-81 Sunday in the NCAA women's basketball championship.
Chloe Jackson had a team-high 26 points as Baylor held on to beat Notre Dame 82-81 Sunday in the NCAA women's basketball championship. 2:03