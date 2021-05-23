Skip to Main Content
Sports·New

WBC champ Tyson Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder

World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight American Deontay Wilder for a third time in Las Vegas on July 24, Top Rank Boxing said on Sunday.

Boxing match set for July 24; Fury also set to fight Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14

Thomson Reuters ·
WBC champion Tyson Fury, right, first fought Deontay Wilder, left, in 2018 and lost, but was able to avenge his loss in 2020, taking the title from Wilder. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight American Deontay Wilder for a third time in Las Vegas on July 24, Top Rank Boxing said on Sunday.

Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15.

Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

"Shall we do it and put him out of his misery? Crack the other side of his skull? Give him another shoulder injury, another bicep injury, a leg injury... the whole lot," Fury said in a video posted by Top Rank Boxing.

"Wilder, contract's signed, you're getting smashed... You're getting knocked out, end of, one round, you're going. I've got your soul, your mojo, everything, I own you."

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has ordered Joshua to defend his heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now