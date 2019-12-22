Skip to Main Content
Freestyle Skiing on CBC: Ski Big Air - Atlanta
Sports·Live

Freestyle Skiing on CBC: Ski Big Air - Atlanta

Free Style Skiing Big Air is coming to you live from the Suntrust Park in Atlanta, GA.
Free Style Skiing Big Air is coming to you live from the Suntrust Park in Atlanta, GA. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports