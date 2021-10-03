Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
France's Celine Boutier captures Shoprite LPGA Classic title | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
France's Celine Boutier captures Shoprite LPGA Classic title
Celine Boutier birdied two of her last three holes for an 8-under 63 to win the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey Sunday.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 03, 2021 5:05 PM ET | Last Updated: October 3
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now