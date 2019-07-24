Skip to Main Content
Former Raptor Kawhi Leonard thanks Toronto during Clippers introduction
Former Raptor Kawhi Leonard thanks Toronto during Clippers introduction

Kawhi Leonard has nice words for his former team and the city of Toronto during his introductory press conference with the L.A. Clippers.
