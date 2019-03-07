Video

For Her: A Celebration of Canadian female sports heroes

"For Her" celebrates, honours and pays tribute to Canadian females, and their participation and accomplishments in sports. It begins with a reflective, heartfelt collection of words spoken by various influential female athletes, who outline the ups and downs, the joys and hardships, the struggles, obstacles and euphoria that organized sports and physical activity can bring. Then "My Song" by Alessia Cara brings it home in a powerful "through-the-generations" musical montage to pay homage. This is a love letter. An offering. An expression of gratitude. For everything. This is "For Her"...

Social Sharing

"For Her" celebrates, honours and pays tribute to Canadian females, and their participation and accomplishments in sports. It begins with a reflective, heartfelt collection of words spoken by various influential female athletes, who outline the ups and downs, the joys and hardships, the struggles, obstacles and euphoria that organized sports and physical activity can bring. Then "My Song" by Alessia Cara brings it home in a powerful "through-the-generations" musical montage to pay homage. This is a love letter. An offering. An expression of gratitude. For everything. This is "For Her"... 7:19

Popular Now Find more popular stories