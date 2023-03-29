Queen's University to host Vanier Cup for 1st time in 2023
School in Kingston, Ont., will also welcome 2024 men's university football championship
For the first time ever, the Vanier Cup game is headed to Kingston, Ont.
U Sports announced on Thursday that Queen's University would host the men's football championship in both 2023 and 2024 at Richardson Memorial Stadium.
The road to the Vanier Cup starts now. 🏈🏆<br><br>The 58th Vanier Cup is coming to Kingston, Ontario! For the first time in history, the pinnacle of U SPORTS football has been awarded to the Queen’s University!<a href="https://twitter.com/queensgaels?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@queensgaels</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/queensu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@queensu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChaseTheGlory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChaseTheGlory</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViserHaut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViserHaut</a> <a href="https://t.co/f5g2mTCgN6">pic.twitter.com/f5g2mTCgN6</a>—@USPORTSca
Live coverage of the 2023 game will be available on CBC-TV as well as CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
Scheduled to be played Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. ET, the game marks the second straight year the Vanier Cup will feature a first-time host after the 2022 edition went to Western University in London, Ont.
Laval is the reigning champion, having captured its 11th men's football title with a 30-24 victory over Saskatchewan.
WATCH | Laval upends Saskatchewan to win 2022 Vanier Cup:
Kingston is the eighth city to host the Vanier Cup since its inception in 1965. It previously welcomed the 1920 and 1929 Canadian Intercollegiate Rugby Football Union title games.
U Sports chief sports officer Lisette Johnson-Stapley said the organization was "thrilled" to partner with Queen's on the 58th and 59th Vanier Cup games.
"Kingston is one of Canada's premier university sports cities, and Queen's has a long track history of hosting great U Sports championships," she said. "We know that the teams and fans travelling to the 2023 Vanier Cup will have a memorable experience, and we can't wait for kickoff."
Queen's principal Patrick Deane said the school was "delighted" to be chosen as hosts.
"Queen's is home to many traditions, and among our most beloved and celebrated is Queen's Football, which dates back to 1882. We look forward to welcoming the student-athletes and coaches, as well as fans from across the country to Richardson Stadium, our campus, and city."
The Queen's Gaels are four-time Vanier Cup champions, with their most recent title coming in 2009.
The 2023 men's university football season begins Aug. 25 and runs through conference championship weekend on Nov. 11. A week later, the Uteck Bowl (played between the Ontario and Quebec champions) and Mitchell Bowl (played between the Atlantic and Canada West champions) will determine the Vanier Cup matchup.
