2022 Vanier Cup game to be played in London, Ont.: report
U Sports' national football championship set for home of reigning champion Mustangs
For the first time, the Vanier Cup championship game will be played in London, Ont.
Canada's national university football championship will be contended on Nov. 26 at Western Alumni Stadium, the home of the reigning champion Mustangs.
The London Free Press first reported the location of the game on Tuesday. CBC Sports can confirm the report.
The 2022 game will mark the 57th edition of the Vanier Cup. Western beat Saskatchewan 27-21 last year for its first title in four years.
WATCH | Mustangs down Huskies in 2021 Vanier Cup:
The game has bounced between Hamilton, Ont., and Quebec City since 2013. It wasn't until 2004 — the 40th Vanier Cup — that the game was held outside of Toronto.
While Western owns the most Vanier Cup appearances with 15, the Laval Rouge et Or can claim the most championships with 10. The Quebec City school appeared in three consecutive finals between 2016 and 2018, winning two, but hasn't been back since.
The 2020 Vanier Cup was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Live coverage of the Mitchell Bowl and the Uteck Bowl, whose winners meet in the Vanier Cup, will be available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. The Vanier Cup will be broadcast live on CBC Sports.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?