Saskatchewan Huskies win Uteck Bowl, advance to 2022 Vanier Cup
Huskies defeat St. FX 36-19 on Saturday in Antigonish, N.S.
The Saskatchewan Huskies have booked their ticket to the 2022 Canada Life Vanier Cup.
Tied 6-6 after the first half, the Huskies used a dominant second half to beat the St.FX X-Men 36-19 in the Uteck Bowl on Saturday in Antigonish, N.S.
The Huskies held a 15-13 lead with about seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter before a pair of big plays blew the game wide open for the visitors.
With 6:26 remaining in the fourth quarter Saskatchewan wide receiver Daniel Wiebe scored on a 41-yard pass.
On the next drive, Huskies defensive back John Stoll intercepted St. FX quarterback Silas Fagnan and returned it for another Huskies touchdown, pushing the Saskatchewan lead to 16 points.
The two teams traded touchdowns before the final whistle.
Saskatchewan will now face the winner of the Mitchell Bowl between Laval and Western, which you can watch on Saturday on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and on CBC Gem.
