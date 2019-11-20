Watch the Vanier Cup press conference

Watch live Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET as members of the Calgary Dinos and Montreal Carabins speak to the media ahead of Saturday's Vanier Cup in Quebec City.

The Dinos and Carabins will battle for the Vanier Cup on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in Quebec City.

The game will be covered live on all of CBC's platforms – CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBCSports.ca and CBC Sports app.

CBC's coverage of the Vanier Cup will feature play-by-play from veteran commentator Mark Lee, with game analysis from CFL news breaker Justin Dunk and CBC Sports' sideline reporter.

Andi Petrillo. Additionally, host Scott Russell will be joined in-studio by Canadian Olympic Games bobsledder and former college football star Jesse Lumsden, along with former CFL receiver Mike Morreale.

The Dinos booked their spot to championships game with a 30-17 victory over the McMaster Marauders last Saturday in the U Sports Mitchell Bowl.

McMaster quarterback Andreas Dueck finished 23-for-46 for 297 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Marauders' receiver Tommy Nield had eight catches for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Montreal had no problem advancing after routed the Acadia Axemen 38-0 in the Uteck Bowl.

Running back Reda Malki scored two touchdowns in the second half to earn himself offensive MVP honours.