Maya Turner rewrites history books in Week 5 of U Sports football

Week 5 of U Sports football saw history rewritten, undefeated records maintained and stout defences carrying their teams to statement victories. But one story stood above the rest — the history-making performance of University of Manitoba Bisons kicker Maya Turner.

Windsor 5-0 for 1st time since 1975; B.C. climbs atop Canada West standings

A female football player makes a kick, with the ball held by one of her teammates.
Maya Turner (40) hit the decisive kick from 21 yards late in the second overtime to give the Manitoba Bisons the eventual 27-24 win over the Regina Rams at IG Field in Winnipeg on Saturday. (Danielle Langlois/Intuition Studios)

Week 5 of U Sports football saw history rewritten, undefeated records maintained and stout defences carrying their teams to statement victories.

University of Manitoba Bisons kicker Maya Turner became the first woman to score points in a U Sports regular-season football game in their 27-24 overtime victory over the University of Regina Rams. Not only did she make history, but she also kicked the game winner in the extra period before Regina failed to score a field goal in their chance to tie the game in overtime.

The University of British Columbia Thunderbirds climbed atop the Canada West standings as the last remaining undefeated team in the conference after a 54-37 statement victory over the University of Alberta Golden Bears on Friday. The game saw no turnovers from either team and both offences gained over 280 passing yards and over 180 rushing yards from each of their top running backs.

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies had a close two-point game with the winless University of Calgary Dinos until the fourth quarter when the Huskies ran away with 14 unanswered points to win 28-12. Despite Calgary's defence recording four interceptions — three from defensive back Nate Beauchemin, including a pick six — the Dinos couldn't handle the Huskies' run game, allowing 169 total rushing yards.

Windsor, Western and Laurier remain undefeated

The University of Windsor Lancers are 5-0 to start the season for the first time since 1975. After a quiet first half against the Queen's University Gaels, Windsor scored 23 points in the third quarter, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns. The Lancers' defence finished the day with four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Western University Mustangs had their first blowout victory since Week 1, defeating the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees 50-17 at the homecoming game to stay undefeated. 

Similar to Windsor, Western started slow, scoring 14 points in the first half before exploding in the second with 36. Mustangs quarterback Evan Hillock led the way with 318 passing yards and three touchdowns, while running back Keon Edwards was efficient in the ground game, rushing for 126 yards and two scores on 12 carries, averaging 10.5 yards per carry.

The Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks maintained their perfect record as well with a convincing 36-9 win over the McMaster University Marauders. Trailing 9-7 coming out of halftime, Laurier scored 29 unanswered points and blanked McMaster in the second half. Golden Hawks quarterback Taylor Elgersma threw for 430 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while the defence held the Marauders to just 180 yards of total offence.

The Carleton University Ravens and University of Guelph Gryphons both soundly defeated their Toronto-area opponents this weekend. The Ravens took down the University of Toronto Varsity Blues on the strength of quarterback Tristan Lefebvre's four passing touchdowns and the Gryphons blew out the York University Lions 88-7 thanks to Tristan Aboud's six touchdown passes.

Gouadfel carries Bishop's to victory

The Bishop's University Gaiters won a thriller over the Mount Allison University Mounties 18-10. 

Gaiters defensive back Yani Gouadfel scored the game-winning fumble recovery touchdown on defence in the fourth quarter. Down seven points with 14 seconds left in the game Mounties quarterback Justin Vogels threw an interception to Gouadfel on the two-yard line, sealing the game.

The St. Francis Xavier University X-Men continued their AUS supremacy, thumping the Saint Mary's University Huskies 51-21. 

St. FX's defence limited Saint Mary's to 274 total offensive yards and returned two of their three interceptions for touchdowns. X-Men quarterback Silas Fagnan threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns while running back Malcolm Bussey rushed for 178 yards on 15 carries, averaging 11.9 yards per carry.

Montreal keeps the good times rolling

The University of Montreal Carabins continued their undefeated streak in their decisive 59-13 victory over the University of Sherbrooke Vert et Or. 

Sherbrooke had a fighting chance in the first half down 28-13, but margin widened when Montreal scored 31 second-half points while shutting out the Vert or Or in the third and fourth quarters. Carabins quarterback Jonathan Senecal had another strong outing, throwing for 324 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 40 yards and two scores.

The University of Laval Rouge et Or returned to the win column following their week four loss to Montreal, defeating the Concordia University Stingers 31-14.

Concordia's defence got into the Laval backfield with six tackles for loss, but their offence couldn't find rhythm, recording just 256 total yards of offence. Rouge et Or kicker Vincent Blanchard scored 17 of Laval's 31 points on five field goals and two extra-point conversions.

This story first appeared in 49 Sports, a website dedicated to covering Canadian University Sports.

