Montreal to face UBC in Vanier Cup after downing Western in Uteck Bowl

Thunderbirds dominate St. Francis Xavier X-Men in Mitchell Bowl

The Canadian Press ·
A man wearing all blue and a blue helmet carries a football
Montreal Carabins quarterback Jonathan Senecal will lead his team into the 2023 Vanier Cup in Kingston, Ont. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)

The Université de Montréal Carabins punched their ticket to the Vanier Cup with a 29-3 win over the University of the visiting Western Ontario Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre on Saturday.

Quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked Montreal to an early lead when he finished off a 70-yard drive by hitting receiver William Legault in the end zone with a six-yard touchdown pass with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter.

Running back Carl Chabot added a one-yard rushing TD late in the second quarter. Montreal led 24-0 at the half.

Carabins kicker Philippe Boyer was perfect on four field-goal attempts, the longest being from 42 yards, and also chipped in with a pair of extra-point conversions and a rouge. Western's only score was a 21-yard field goal from Brian Garrity late in the third quarter.

The Carabins' next game will be the Vanier Cup, Canada's national university football championship, on Nov. 25 at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

Their opponent will be the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, who downed the St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 on Saturday in Vancouver.

