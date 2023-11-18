Montreal to face UBC in Vanier Cup after downing Western in Uteck Bowl
Thunderbirds dominate St. Francis Xavier X-Men in Mitchell Bowl
The Université de Montréal Carabins punched their ticket to the Vanier Cup with a 29-3 win over the University of the visiting Western Ontario Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre on Saturday.
Quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked Montreal to an early lead when he finished off a 70-yard drive by hitting receiver William Legault in the end zone with a six-yard touchdown pass with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter.
WATCH | Uteck Bowl: Western Mustangs vs. Montreal Carabins:
Running back Carl Chabot added a one-yard rushing TD late in the second quarter. Montreal led 24-0 at the half.
The Carabins' next game will be the Vanier Cup, Canada's national university football championship, on Nov. 25 at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.
Their opponent will be the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, who downed the St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 on Saturday in Vancouver.
🚨VANIER BOUND! The <a href="https://twitter.com/ubctbirds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ubctbirds</a> are going to the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/canadalifeco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@canadalifeco</a> Vanier Cup!<br><br>🚨DESTINATION VANIER! Les <a href="https://twitter.com/ubctbirds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ubctbirds</a> se rendra à la Coupe Vanier <a href="https://twitter.com/canadalifeco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@canadalifeco</a> 2023! <a href="https://t.co/ngFNvLf6fc">pic.twitter.com/ngFNvLf6fc</a>—@USPORTS_FB