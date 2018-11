Western heading back to Vanier Cup as defending champs

Chris Merchant came back from injury to lead the defending Vanier Cup champion Western Mustangs to a rematch of last year's title game against the Laval Rouge et Or with a 47-24 win over the Saskatchewan Huskies in the Mitchell Bowl on Saturday.

Merchant finished 17-for-28 passing with 251 yards and three touchdowns, including one on the ground, after getting hurt on the second play from scrimmage after Western fielded the opening kickoff.

Merchant lay prone on the field for a couple of minutes, hobbling off gingerly with what appeared to be a back injury before returning for the next offensive series. Alex Taylor rushed for 141 yards on 12 carries and had two touchdowns in support of Merchant, while Harry McMaster had 152 yards receiving and a pair of TDs.

Kyle Siemens paced the Huskies with 256 yards in the air and two touchdowns, while Tyler Chow had 143 yards on the ground and a TD.

Watch highlights of Western's win over Saskatchewan in the Mitchell Bowl:

Fifth-year running back Alex Taylor ran for two second-half touchdowns, as the Western Mustangs beat the Saskatchewan Huskies 47-24. Western now looks to repeat as Vanier Cup champions in a rematch against Laval. 0:47

Colton Klassen had 107 yards receiving and two scores, and Joey Trumpy caught nine passes for 98 yards.

"Their offence is good and their quarterback is as good as we've played, and we shut them down in the second half," said Western head coach Greg Marshall, whose Mustangs only gave up a single touchdown to the Huskies after halftime.

Marshall added that while it was a good test for his players, he would have preferred to rest a few in the second half had the score not been so close.

The Mustangs will face the Rouge et Or in the national championship game on Nov. 24 in Quebec City. Earlier Saturday, Laval romped to a 63-0 victory over the St. F-X X-Men in the Uteck Bowl to set up the matchup.

On Saskatchewan's first drive, strong running by Chow and a spearing penalty by the defence laid the groundwork for 22-yard touchdown pass from Siemens to Klassen at the 10:06 mark.

After another three and out for the Mustangs, the Huskies fumbled a handoff on the Western side of the field. The Mustangs took advantage of that miscue when Merchant, looking no worse for wear, found wide receiver McMaster in the end zone at 7:49 to tie the game 7-7.

The Mustangs offence, however, was just heating up. On their first possession of the second quarter, Merchant hit McMaster again for the go-ahead touchdown on a 31-yard bomb for a 14-7 lead.

The Huskies answered with a field goal and followed that with an eight-yard major from Siemens to Klassen for his second score of the first half at the 7:00 mark.

The Huskies defence found Merchant again after the Mustangs pivot scampered to his left and was hit hard from the back just as he released the ball. After several minutes on the turf, he was helped off the field only to return for the next series.

With time running out in the first half, Merchant carried the Mustangs into field goal position, setting up a 37-yard field goal by Marc Liegghio that tied the game at 17-17.