Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sports·Breaking

Montreal holds off UBC to claim 2nd Vanier Cup title in program history

The Montreal Carabins men's football team won its second Vanier Cup title on Saturday in Kingston, Ont., taking down the University of British Columbia 16-9 in a defensive battle.

Carabins get revenge on Thunderbirds for 2015 championship game loss

CBC Sports ·
A men's football player wraps up his opponent.
Montreal Carabins linebacker Mohamed Elshal, left, tackles UBC Thunderbirds receiver Sam Davenport during a 16-9 win in Vanier Cup football action in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The Montreal Carabins men's football team won its second Vanier Cup title on Saturday in Kingston, Ont., taking down the University of British Columbia 16-9 in a defensive battle.

U Sports MVP quarterback Jonathan Sénécal ran for one touchdown for the Carabins in the 58th edition of the game.

Montreal last won a Vanier Cup in 2014, and had appeared in two more championship games since, losing to the Calgary Dinos in 2019 and the Thunderbirds in 2015.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now