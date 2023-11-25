Montreal holds off UBC to claim 2nd Vanier Cup title in program history
Carabins get revenge on Thunderbirds for 2015 championship game loss
The Montreal Carabins men's football team won its second Vanier Cup title on Saturday in Kingston, Ont., taking down the University of British Columbia 16-9 in a defensive battle.
U Sports MVP quarterback Jonathan Sénécal ran for one touchdown for the Carabins in the 58th edition of the game.
🏈VANIER: Jonathan Sénécal of <a href="https://twitter.com/Carabins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Carabins</a> punches it in for 6! Kick is good.<br> <br>🏈VANIER : Jonathan Sénécal ajoute 6 pour les <a href="https://twitter.com/Carabins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Carabins</a> ! Botté est réussi.<a href="https://twitter.com/Carabins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Carabins</a>: 16<a href="https://twitter.com/ubctbirds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ubctbirds</a>: 6<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChaseTheGlory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChaseTheGlory</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViserHaut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViserHaut</a> <a href="https://t.co/chNvJDvPeB">pic.twitter.com/chNvJDvPeB</a>—@USPORTS_FB
Montreal last won a Vanier Cup in 2014, and had appeared in two more championship games since, losing to the Calgary Dinos in 2019 and the Thunderbirds in 2015.
