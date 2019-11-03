Calgary, Saskatchewan to play for Hardy Cup

Kojo Odoom returned an interception for a touchdown with seven minutes left to play, and the No. 1-ranked Western Mustangs advanced to the Yates Cup by beating the Waterloo Warriors 30-24 on Saturday in U Sports football playoff action.

Western, which ran through the regular season undefeated, will face the McMaster Marauders next week in the Ontario University Athletics championship game.

McMaster advanced by downing the Guelph Gryphons 19-9 in Hamilton on Saturday in the other OUA semifinal.

Marauders QB Andreas Dueck completed 17-of-32 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 89 yards and a score.

Guelph's Theo Landers threw two interceptions.

In the RSEQ, defending Vanier Cup champion Laval beat downed Concordia 40-8 to get another step closer to a record-extending 11th national football title, while the Montreal Carabins toppled the McGill Redmen 39-6 for their spot in the conference final.

The Rouge et Or, ranked No. 2 in the country, beat Western for the Vanier Cup last year. They will play the Carabins next week in the Dunsmore Cup.

Wild West finish

In the West, the Saskatchewan Huskies beat the Alberta Golden Bears 28-23 to set up a showdown with the Calgary Dinos next week for the Hardy Cup.

Calgary's Adam Sinagra threw four TDs and ran for another, then the Dinos held on to win 47-46, even after the Manitoba Bisons completed a "Hail Mary" touchdown, but failed to score on the two-point convert.

WATCH | Bisons fall to Dinos despite Hail Mary touchdown:

The Calgary Dinos held on to beat the Manitoba Bisons 47-46 after the Bisons two-point conversion was picked off to end the game. 1:18

Meanwhile, Charles Aubry threw a pair of touchdown passes as the the Bishop's Gaiters downed the Mount Allison Mounties 28-18 in the Atlantic University Sport semifinal.

The Gaiters will play the Acadia Axemen for the Loney Bowl.