Maya Turner becomes 1st woman to play and score in regular-season U Sports football game
The Maple Grove, Minn., native put the Manitoba Bisons ahead 3-2 over the visiting Regina Rams when she nailed a field goal from 21 yards with 9:48 to go in the first quarter at IG Field in Winnipeg.
WATCH | Maya Turner kicks historic field goal: