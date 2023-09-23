Content
Maya Turner becomes 1st woman to play and score in regular-season U Sports football game

Maya Turner made history on Saturday as she became the became the first women to play and to record a point in a U Sports regular season football game. Turner converted a field goal to put the Manitoba Bisons ahead over the visiting Regina Rams in the first period.

Manitoba Bison from Maple Grove, Minn., nails 21-yard kick at IG Field in Winnipeg

A football player is seen kicking a ball in an attempt to convert a field goal.
Maya Turner put the Manitoba Bisons ahead 3-2 over the visiting Regina Rams when she converted a field goal from 21 yards with 9:48 to go in the first quarter at IG Field in Winnipeg. (@USPORTSca/X)

The Maple Grove, Minn., native put the Manitoba Bisons ahead 3-2 over the visiting Regina Rams when she nailed a field goal from 21 yards with 9:48 to go in the first quarter at IG Field in Winnipeg.

WATCH | Maya Turner kicks historic field goal:

Maya Turner hits FG to become 1st woman to score in a U Sports football game

1 hour ago
Duration 1:01
The Manitoba Bisons kicker nailed a 21-yard field goal to give her team a 3-2 lead over the Regina Rams.
