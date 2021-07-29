SEC invites Oklahoma and Texas to join league in 2025
Southeastern Conference university presidents votes unanimously
Southeastern Conference university presidents voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to the league and create a 16-team powerhouse on the field and at the bank.
The latest step in move that has potential to help reshape college sports came two days after Texas and Oklahoma requested to join the SEC in 2025. That's when the schools' media rights agreement with the Big 12 expires.
The SEC said in an announcement that its leaders voted unanimously to extend invitations to the Longhorns and Sooners and bring them into the conference effective July 1, 2025.
Now the process goes back to the schools. Texas and Oklahoma both have board of regents meetings schedule for Friday with conference affiliation on the agenda. Whether the boards will move to accept the invitations at those meetings is unknown, but it is almost certain they will at some point.
Then the question becomes: Can Texas and Oklahoma find a way to join their new conference sooner than 2025? It has the makings of being a messy divorce with the Big 12 that could include ESPN.
Earlier Thursday, ESPN responded to Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby's accusations of attempting to destabilize his beleaguered conference by saying it has done nothing wrong.
Bowlsby sent a cease-and-desist letter to Magnus a day earlier, alleging ESPN was incentivizing at least one other conference to raid the league in an effort to hasten the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference.
Bowlsby told AP on Wednesday he had "absolute certainty" ESPN was acting inappropriately behind the scenes and that he suspected ESPN was involved in Texas and Oklahoma's months-long planning to exit the conference.
"It's intentional deception," Bowlsby said of Texas and Oklahoma's actions.
ESPN holds a rights agreement with the Big 12, sharing the conference's football games with Fox, through the 2024-25 school year.
An early exit could cost Texas and Oklahoma a buyout worth tens of millions of american dollars — if the Big 12's other eight schools keep the conference going.
