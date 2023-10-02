Walk-off field goal lifts Ottawa Gee-Gees over Carleton Ravens in 54th Panda Game
Campbell Fair makes 55-yard kick in final second as Ottawa wins 5th straight edition
Campbell Fair kicked a walk-off field goal to give the Ottawa Gee-Gees an 18-16 win over the Carleton Ravens in the 54th edition of the Panda Game on Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa.
Carleton held the narrow lead after an 88-yard touchdown drive earlier in the fourth quarter, but Fair nailed a 55-yard kick with one second left for Ottawa's fifth-straight Panda Game victory — prompting fans to storm the field.
Fair's clutch field goal was also a moment of redemption after missing an attempt from 42 yards out in the first quarter. Carleton called a timeout in an attempt to freeze him before the last-second kick, and some Ravens fans even stormed the field prematurely, but Fair remained unphased and drilled it through the uprights.
WATCH | Ottawa beats Carleton in Panda Game with last-second field goal:
Ottawa's Josh Janssen passed for a game-high 251 yards while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Gee-Gees mounted the game-winning drive after getting the ball back with just 36 seconds left.
Ravens quarterback Tristan Lefebvre, who finished with 170 passing yards, opened the scoring in the first quarter with an 11-yard touchdown strike to receiver Kaseem Ferdinand after Ottawa fumbled the opening kickoff.
The Gee-Gees entered the fourth quarter with a 15-7 lead after receiver Maxim Malenfant and tight end Scott Fulton caught first-half touchdown passes from Janssen.
WATCH | Full coverage of 54th Panda Game: