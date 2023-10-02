Content
Walk-off field goal lifts Ottawa Gee-Gees over Carleton Ravens in 54th Panda Game

Campbell Fair kicked a walk-off field goal to give the Ottawa Gee-Gees an 18-16 win over the Carleton Ravens in the 54th edition of the Panda Game on Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa.

A men's football team celebrates a victory on the field with fans while carrying their kicker, who is smiling while raising his right arm with his index finger pointed.
Gee-Gees kicker Campbell Fair is hoisted up by teammates after nailing a 55-yard field goal with one second left to lift Ottawa over the Carleton Ravens in the 54th Panda Game on Sunday at TD Place. (@GeeGeesFootball/X)

Carleton held the narrow lead after an 88-yard touchdown drive earlier in the fourth quarter, but Fair nailed a 55-yard kick with one second left for Ottawa's fifth-straight Panda Game victory — prompting fans to storm the field.

Fair's clutch field goal was also a moment of redemption after missing an attempt from 42 yards out in the first quarter. Carleton called a timeout in an attempt to freeze him before the last-second kick, and some Ravens fans even stormed the field prematurely, but Fair remained unphased and drilled it through the uprights.

Ottawa's Josh Janssen passed for a game-high 251 yards while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Gee-Gees mounted the game-winning drive after getting the ball back with just 36 seconds left.

Gee-Gees receiver Nicholas Gendron led the way with a game-high 121 yards on four catches, including a key grab on the final drive to set up Fair's game-winner.

Ravens quarterback Tristan Lefebvre, who finished with 170 passing yards, opened the scoring in the first quarter with an 11-yard touchdown strike to receiver Kaseem Ferdinand after Ottawa fumbled the opening kickoff.

The Gee-Gees entered the fourth quarter with a 15-7 lead after receiver Maxim Malenfant and tight end Scott Fulton caught first-half touchdown passes from Janssen.

