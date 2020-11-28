Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller makes football history as 1st woman to kick for Power 5 school
Soccer goalkeeper delivers low kick to open 2nd half against Missouri on Saturday
Sarah Fuller made history, but her barrier-breaking kickoff was the only highlight for Vanderbilt as Missouri dominated the Commodores 41-0 on Saturday.
Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power 5 conference football game when she kicked off to start the second half. Fuller delivered a low kick that bounced to the 35-yard line, where Missouri pounced on it.
WATCH | Sarah Fuller makes historic 1st kick in NCAA Division 1 game:
She never got the chance to attempt a PAT or field goal, as the Tigers (4-3) rarely allowed the Commodores (0-8) to cross midfield in the Southeastern Conference game.
Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend. COVID-19 protocols and restrictions left Vandy football coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. Mason reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help.
Fuller agreed to give football a try and practised with the winless Commodores before making the trip to Missouri. She wore "Play Like A Girl" on the back of her helmet.
No woman had appeared in an SEC football game or for any Power Five team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.
"Ladies and Gentlemen, you have witnessed history." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayLikeAGirl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayLikeAGirl</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AnchorDown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AnchorDown</a> <a href="https://t.co/Qtcp83lVFI">pic.twitter.com/Qtcp83lVFI</a>—@VandyFootball
Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003.
April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.
"Let's make history," she wrote Friday on Twitter with a photo of herself wearing a football jersey with a soccer ball between her feet while holding a football in her hands.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.