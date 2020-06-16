Oklahoma State coach apologizes after Canada's Hubbard threatens boycott over T-shirt
Mike Gundy was seen wearing far-right news network OAN shirt in Twitter photo
One day after Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at coach Mike Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel, Gundy apologized.
On Monday evening, Hubbard, the Sherwood Park, Alta., native, and Gundy appeared in a video together, with Gundy saying he would make changes.
Gundy, who is white, took it a step further on Tuesday.
<a href="https://t.co/x4mjK6v3UV">pic.twitter.com/x4mjK6v3UV</a>—@CoachGundy
"Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as team members. They helped me see, through their eyes, how the T-shirt affected their hearts," Gundy said. "Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me. I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days. Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me."
Gundy was seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. Hubbard responded and said: "I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."
Hubbard's tweet drew support from past and present Oklahoma State players. The school's president and athletic director issued statements supporting black athletes, condemning insensitive behaviour and voicing concern about the responses to the tweet without directly calling out Gundy.
Change is coming I promise you that. <a href="https://t.co/wTGHtByh3N">pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N</a>—@Hubbard_RMN
Hubbard has been more active on social media since George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes.
Gundy also apologized in April after a media session in which he called the coronavirus the "Chinese virus."
Last season, Hubbard was a first-team All-American and the AP Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He ran for 2,094 yards, the second-best single-season total in school history, and finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He was NFL draft-eligible but chose to return to school.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.