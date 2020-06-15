Canada's Hubbard slams his NCAA football coach for wearing controversial shirt
Oklahoma State RB says he will 'not be doing anything' with school 'until things change'
Canadian college football star Chuba Hubbard says he will "not be doing anything" with Oklahoma State University after a picture surfaced on social media of head coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News T-shirt while on a fishing trip.
His relationship with the school appears to now be strained, according to Hubbard's Twitter post Monday.
"I will not stand for this," the 21-year-old wrote. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."
One America News (OAN) is a far-right news network that is often praised on social media by United States President Donald Trump.
Hubbard has been a vocal supporter of protests against racial inequality and police brutality that have been constant in the United States and elsewhere since the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis.
